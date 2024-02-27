Sign up
Previous
Photo 1774
The bully bird...
Sitting there all fat and sassy after it gorged itself on the feeders. Things would be fine if it would only share with the other birds, but it dive bombs them when they try to fly to the feeders. Looks like it needs a dose of the Super Soaker!
27th February 2024
27th Feb 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5555
photos
143
followers
118
following
Tags
winter
,
bird
,
wintertime
,
mocking-bird
Susan Wakely
ace
Greedy bird but great capture.
February 27th, 2024
