Previous
The bully bird... by marlboromaam
Photo 1774

The bully bird...

Sitting there all fat and sassy after it gorged itself on the feeders. Things would be fine if it would only share with the other birds, but it dive bombs them when they try to fly to the feeders. Looks like it needs a dose of the Super Soaker!
27th February 2024 27th Feb 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
486% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Greedy bird but great capture.
February 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise