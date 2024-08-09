Previous
Gabrielle, the little angel... by marlboromaam
Photo 1938

Gabrielle, the little angel...

She only speaks in whispers while she tells her stories. She stayed right where she was during Debby's wind and rain too. =)
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
530% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
What a cute angel!
August 9th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
How lovely. You have quite a collection of statues
August 9th, 2024  
Annie D ace
She's beautiful
August 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise