Previous
Photo 1938
Gabrielle, the little angel...
She only speaks in whispers while she tells her stories. She stayed right where she was during Debby's wind and rain too. =)
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5976
photos
137
followers
100
following
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1935
1581
1936
1582
1937
1583
1938
1584
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365 Main Album
Taken
7th July 2024 6:56am
statue
,
summer
,
concrete
,
summertime
,
gabrielle
,
angel
,
concrete-statue
Dione Giorgio
What a cute angel!
August 9th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
How lovely. You have quite a collection of statues
August 9th, 2024
Annie D
ace
She's beautiful
August 9th, 2024
