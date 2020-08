Dark on dark...

I can barely remember a photography class back in the 70's on zoning technique... Shooting dark subjects on dark backgrounds and white subjects on white backgrounds, but that was when we still used film. Zoning still fascinates me today! In this shot, I still got details, but part of my subject did NOT disappear into the background like it's supposed to with the zoning technique. I'll keep trying to master it though. There has to be a way to achieve it with digital. =)