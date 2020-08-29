Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
142 / 365
B&W Buckeye
Not the best pose to capture a butterfly, but I have to take it however I can shoot it.
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my old 365er fav Pinterest boards for those who may want them. I started pinning the photos I FAV on Pinterest way back...
904
photos
50
followers
88
following
38% complete
View this month »
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
Latest from all albums
478
227
479
228
141
480
229
142
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
black-and-white
,
buckeye-butterfly
Milanie
ace
Really nicely focused
August 29th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice shot of the wings.
August 29th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@milaniet
Thanks, Milanie!
August 29th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@dutchothotmailcom
LOL! Yeah, that was the way of it. I wanted a different view. Thank you, Esther!
August 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close