260 / 365
Pyracantha in black and white...
First decent black and white I've been able to get of it too. Shot in black and white.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
marlboromaam
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
1517
photos
79
followers
83
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black-and-white
,
december
,
pyracantha
Diana
ace
Beautiful light ad a great b/w.
December 25th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thanks so much, Diana!
December 25th, 2020
