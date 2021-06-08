Sign up
Purple martin condos...
Shot in black and white. Where not one purple martin has ever nested, but raspberry finches have.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2012-06-08
8th June 2021
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Black and White
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
purple-martin-house
Lin
ace
Love your pov and dof
June 7th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@linnypinny
Thank you, Lin!
June 7th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
super lines and bokeh!
June 7th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@koalagardens
Thank you very much!
June 7th, 2021
