Previous
Next
Purple martin condos... by marlboromaam
Photo 425

Purple martin condos...

Shot in black and white. Where not one purple martin has ever nested, but raspberry finches have.

Nine years ago today - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2012-06-08
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
Love your pov and dof
June 7th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@linnypinny Thank you, Lin!
June 7th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
super lines and bokeh!
June 7th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
@koalagardens Thank you very much!
June 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise