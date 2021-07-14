Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 461
Maple leaf bokeh...
Shot in black and white.
Nine years ago today -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2012-07-14
14th July 2021
14th Jul 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@marlboromaam
Links to my 365er FAV Pinterest boards for those who may want them are listed below. I started pinning the 365er photos I FAV on...
2639
photos
124
followers
128
following
126% complete
View this month »
454
455
456
457
458
459
460
461
Latest from all albums
306
798
460
563
799
461
564
307
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
bokeh
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
maple-leaf
RonM
ace
Nice use of focus and tone. Going against light/sharp, dark/soft.
July 13th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
@milestonevisualmedia
Thanks, Ron!
July 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close