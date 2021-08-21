Previous
Determination... by marlboromaam
Photo 499

Determination...

My wild wisteria just takes off with new growth from just a little rain - after it got whacked back again. I think I can say its roots are well established in this ground. Shot in black and white.
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

marlboromaam (Mags)

@marlboromaam
Photo Details

