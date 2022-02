A small tribute to Last Night in Soho...

And my "splash" of red for February. Amazon carries the DVD if you haven't seen this flick yet.Vesper - Sandy's cocktail of choice in this movie and actually invented by Ian Flemming for the Bond novel, Casino Royale. Check this out - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vesper_%28cocktail%29 Image was created in Photoshop on a black background in layers with a few select brushes.