Photo 698
Watching the bumble bees...
LOL! Took a lot to try to discourage him from snapping at them.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
b&w
,
puppy
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
Sharon Lee
ace
He is beautiful
March 7th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So cute and he is getting bigger looking.
March 7th, 2022
