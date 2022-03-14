Sign up
Photo 704
Tender wild wisteria buds...
All frost burned this morning with our plunging temps to 22 degrees last night. Shot in black and white.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
4
4
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3639
photos
136
followers
96
following
Corinne C
ace
I love close-up and this one is very satisfying
March 13th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful detail.
March 13th, 2022
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne!
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan!
March 13th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful close up
March 13th, 2022
@wakelys Thank you, Susan!