Photo 730
Tiger lilies...
Coming along nicely at about six inches tall now. Keeping my fingers crossed no more frosty mornings which will take them down for the count this year. Shot in black and white.
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
3
Black and White
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Public
b&w
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
new-growth
,
tiger-lilies
