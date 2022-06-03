Sign up
Photo 785
Late afternoon light...
Shot in black and white.
3rd June 2022
3rd Jun 22
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
maple-leaves
,
afternoon-light
Corinne C
ace
It looks like the branch is levitating. Beautiful!
June 2nd, 2022
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne!
June 2nd, 2022
