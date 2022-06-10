Sign up
Photo 792
The light in the woods...
Always captivates me. Shot in black and white.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Tags
b&w
,
light
,
leaves
,
shadow
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Phil Howcroft
I see why it captivates you mags
June 9th, 2022
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
Thank you, Phil!
June 9th, 2022
