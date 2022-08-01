Sign up
Photo 844
Baking in the summer sun...
Stewing in the shade. Shot in black and white. I am so looking forward to a few cooler months before it heats up again. I never complain about our cooler/colder days - they are so few and short.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
4150
photos
135
followers
92
following
231% complete
837
838
839
840
841
842
843
844
1197
842
1198
843
689
1199
844
690
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Tags
b&w
,
light
,
trees
,
woods
,
shade
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Milanie
ace
I hear you! Do like the shine to these b&w's you process.
July 31st, 2022
Mags
ace
@milaniet
Thank you, Milanie.
July 31st, 2022
