Eyes framed...

Watching from "One Step Beyond." You have to be over 50 to remember that old TV show.Original black and white shot - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2022-09-05 Pixel Bender rendering - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2022-09-07 Created in Photoshop layers with a couple of brushes.Uploading early again. More thunderstorms expected to move in early this afternoon.