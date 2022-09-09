Previous
Eyes framed... by marlboromaam
Photo 884

Eyes framed...

Watching from "One Step Beyond." You have to be over 50 to remember that old TV show.

Original black and white shot - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2022-09-05

Pixel Bender rendering - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2022-09-07

Created in Photoshop layers with a couple of brushes.

Uploading early again. More thunderstorms expected to move in early this afternoon.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Photo Details

Renee Salamon
I don’t remember it, maybe we didn’t get in the UK. She has a lovely cat-like face
September 8th, 2022  
Skip Tribby
Very interesting creation!
September 8th, 2022  
Mags
@rensala Thank you so much, Renee. It was a show similar to the Twilight Zone and all black and white episodes..

@skipt07 Thank you very much, Skip.
September 8th, 2022  
