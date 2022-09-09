Sign up
Photo 884
Eyes framed...
Watching from "One Step Beyond." You have to be over 50 to remember that old TV show.
Original black and white shot -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2022-09-05
Pixel Bender rendering -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/challenges-and/2022-09-07
Created in Photoshop layers with a couple of brushes.
Uploading early again. More thunderstorms expected to move in early this afternoon.
9th September 2022
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to three albums I post in...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE Z1012 IS Digital...
Taken
14th August 2022 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
eyes
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
lattice-fence
,
pixel-bender
,
photoshop-layers
,
photoshop-brushes
,
light-effect
Renee Salamon
ace
I don’t remember it, maybe we didn’t get in the UK. She has a lovely cat-like face
September 8th, 2022
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦☮️
ace
Very interesting creation!
September 8th, 2022
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you so much, Renee. It was a show similar to the Twilight Zone and all black and white episodes..
@skipt07
Thank you very much, Skip.
September 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
@skipt07 Thank you very much, Skip.