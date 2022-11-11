Sign up
Photo 947
I won't back down...
Tom Petty -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvlTJrNJ5lA
LOL! Will Connor standing his ground. =)
Uploading early with tropical storm Nicole headed our way today. We're on the dirty side of it which means possible tornadoes, in addition to heavy rain and lots of wind. Praying this is the last of the storms for this hurricane season.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
1
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4446
photos
136
followers
136
following
259% complete
Renee Salamon
ace
He is so beautiful
November 10th, 2022
