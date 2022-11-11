Previous
I won't back down... by marlboromaam
I won't back down...

Tom Petty - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvlTJrNJ5lA

LOL! Will Connor standing his ground. =)

Uploading early with tropical storm Nicole headed our way today. We're on the dirty side of it which means possible tornadoes, in addition to heavy rain and lots of wind. Praying this is the last of the storms for this hurricane season.
Mags

@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
Renee Salamon ace
He is so beautiful
November 10th, 2022  
