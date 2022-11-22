Sign up
Photo 958
My woobie...
Kenny's nickname for his security blanket from the movie, Mr. Mom. My nickname for Will Connor because he's like my security blanket. =) Shot in black and white - no conversion.
He's got some sweet feathered hair all around those ears.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
8
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
4489
photos
137
followers
137
following
262% complete
951
952
953
954
955
956
957
958
285
1310
956
286
1311
957
1312
958
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
on1-10-border
Phil Howcroft
ace
beautiful woobie mags
November 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
@phil_howcroft
Thank you, Phil. =)
November 21st, 2022
Larry Steager
ace
Wonderful photo and writeup, sweet face.
November 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank you very much, Larry. =)
November 21st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Handsome boy.
November 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
November 21st, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a cutie.
November 21st, 2022
Mags
ace
@mittens
Thank you, Marilyn.
November 21st, 2022
