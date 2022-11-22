Previous
My woobie... by marlboromaam
Photo 958

My woobie...

Kenny's nickname for his security blanket from the movie, Mr. Mom. My nickname for Will Connor because he's like my security blanket. =) Shot in black and white - no conversion.

He's got some sweet feathered hair all around those ears.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
I've changed my profile pic and shortened my display name, so please don't freak out. It's still me. Down to two albums for posts. I...
Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful woobie mags
November 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
@phil_howcroft Thank you, Phil. =)
November 21st, 2022  
Larry Steager ace
Wonderful photo and writeup, sweet face.
November 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
@larrysphotos Thank you very much, Larry. =)
November 21st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Handsome boy.
November 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
November 21st, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a cutie.
November 21st, 2022  
Mags ace
@mittens Thank you, Marilyn.
November 21st, 2022  
