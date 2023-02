Just a glimpse...

We've had enough rain for my good neighbor's seasonal pond to appear, and the eastern spade-foot toads are singing loudly! It's their season of love and it's been over two years since they've come out. Photos of these odd creatures and info here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/eastern-spade-foot-toad Shot in black and white mode on 2/17 with my little Kodak. BOB!