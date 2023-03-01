Sign up
Photo 1057
Just a glimpse...
We've had enough rain for my good neighbor's seasonal pond to appear, and the eastern spade-foot toads are singing loudly! It's their season of love and it's been over two years since they've come out. Photos of these odd creatures and info here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/eastern-spade-foot-toad
Shot in black and white mode on 2/17 with my little Kodak. BOB!
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
10
7
1
Black and White
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
pond
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
intimate-landscape
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful capture!
February 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@photographycrazy
Thank you so much!
February 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
February 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thanks, Dawn.
February 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice glimpse.
February 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thanks, Susan.
February 28th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful b&w capture and a nice peak of the pond.
February 28th, 2023
