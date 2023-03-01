Previous
Next
Just a glimpse... by marlboromaam
Photo 1057

Just a glimpse...

We've had enough rain for my good neighbor's seasonal pond to appear, and the eastern spade-foot toads are singing loudly! It's their season of love and it's been over two years since they've come out. Photos of these odd creatures and info here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/eastern-spade-foot-toad

Shot in black and white mode on 2/17 with my little Kodak. BOB!
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Down to two albums for posts. I was posting to five and sometimes six. I think I was trying to make up for the years...
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful capture!
February 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
@photographycrazy Thank you so much!
February 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
February 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
@Dawn Thanks, Dawn.
February 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice glimpse.
February 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thanks, Susan.
February 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Wonderful b&w capture and a nice peak of the pond.
February 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise