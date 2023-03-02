Previous
We're expecting... by marlboromaam
We're expecting...

A lot of Carolina Jasmine blossoms. Shot in black and white mode on my little old Kodak.

The usual wildflowers seem to be blooming too. I can't help but wonder if there will be anything to bloom for No Mow May!
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

Mags

LManning (Laura) ace
This is gorgeous. That little Kodak really does beautiful macros.
March 1st, 2023  
