Photo 1106
Sepia boy...
Shot in sepia mode.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: I became a member of 365 Project in September 2011, a few months after my layoff as a print graphic designer.
4840
photos
143
followers
122
following
303% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
closeup
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
dog-face
Dawn
ace
Lovely
April 18th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thanks, Dawn!
April 18th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Great shot of Will. He looks very inquisitive.
April 18th, 2023
