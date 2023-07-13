Previous
Can you feel the heat and humidity? by marlboromaam
Photo 1191

Can you feel the heat and humidity?

It's a pretty crappy capture! Was up early waiting for the dew to dry up so I could mow. I finished the back yard and was only going to do a portion of the front yard... Decided to do the whole thing since my clothes were already wet with sweat. So a couple of bottles of water later and I was done before 1 p.m. I'll weed whack later! Shot in monochrome mode.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
April P ace
This is a lovely selection of tones. And while we're on the topic of black and white I'm going to talk in code and just say ROBBED.
July 12th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Great b&w capture. I can empathize with the heat. Good call on doing yard work early in the day. Heat exhaustion is real and can sneak up on you.
July 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
@sakkasie Thank you very much for your kind comments, April. Robbed? I'm sorry but, you've lost me there. Please explain. =)

@dkellogg Thank you so much, David. Dew was dry a little later than I wanted, but I got 'er done! I did finish with a headache and and more water helped. =)
July 12th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Heat and humidity are a tricky combination.
July 12th, 2023  
