Can you feel the heat and humidity?

It's a pretty crappy capture! Was up early waiting for the dew to dry up so I could mow. I finished the back yard and was only going to do a portion of the front yard... Decided to do the whole thing since my clothes were already wet with sweat. So a couple of bottles of water later and I was done before 1 p.m. I'll weed whack later! Shot in monochrome mode.