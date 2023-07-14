Previous
The first feeder to need refilling... by marlboromaam
The first feeder to need refilling...

Is always the Nut 'n Berry blend. LOL! The other seed blends don't go so fast. Shot in monochrome mode.
14th July 2023 14th Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Renee Salamon ace
The birds know what they like. I always say they eat their dessert first
July 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
@rensala LOL! I believe you're right. Thank you very much, Renee.
July 13th, 2023  
