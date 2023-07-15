Previous
Wind spirit... by marlboromaam
Photo 1193

Wind spirit...

Emerging from the shadows. Better on black. By Bill Miller - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hi6rak-MZeU

The background was a monochrome shot of a spirea bush in the shade. The rest was rendered in Photoshop layers with brushes. This can be done in On1 Raw, but I haven't come anywhere close to mastering it yet.
15th July 2023 15th Jul 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
326% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise