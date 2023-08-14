Sign up
Previous
Photo 1223
Elephantopus tomentosus buds...
Shot in monochrome mode. I've left them alone over the years - never mowed them or weed whacked them down... They reseeded themselves. This year we're going to get lots of blooms all around and under a crepe myrtle tree in the back. More info on this little wildflower here -
http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=509
and previous shots here -
https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/elephantopus-tomentosus
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
7
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
summer
,
summertime
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
buds
,
hairy
,
elephantopus-tomentosus
,
common-elephant's-foot
,
upland-elephant's-foot
,
woodland-elephant's-foot
Michelle
Such a delicate looking plant
August 13th, 2023
Mark St Clair
ace
Totally love it!
August 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
@bigmxx
It's leaves and stems are pretty sturdy, but it's blooms are very delicate.
August 13th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice light on the bud.
August 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
@frodob
Very kind of you, Mark. Thank you so much!
August 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
Thank you, Susan.
August 13th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so lovely!
August 13th, 2023
