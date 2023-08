Elephantopus tomentosus buds...

Shot in monochrome mode. I've left them alone over the years - never mowed them or weed whacked them down... They reseeded themselves. This year we're going to get lots of blooms all around and under a crepe myrtle tree in the back. More info on this little wildflower here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=509 and previous shots here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/elephantopus-tomentosus