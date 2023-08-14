Previous
Elephantopus tomentosus buds... by marlboromaam
Photo 1223

Elephantopus tomentosus buds...

Shot in monochrome mode. I've left them alone over the years - never mowed them or weed whacked them down... They reseeded themselves. This year we're going to get lots of blooms all around and under a crepe myrtle tree in the back. More info on this little wildflower here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=509 and previous shots here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/elephantopus-tomentosus
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
335% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Such a delicate looking plant
August 13th, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
Totally love it!
August 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
@bigmxx It's leaves and stems are pretty sturdy, but it's blooms are very delicate.
August 13th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice light on the bud.
August 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
@frodob Very kind of you, Mark. Thank you so much!
August 13th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys Thank you, Susan.
August 13th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so lovely!
August 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise