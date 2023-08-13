Sign up
Previous
Photo 1222
New growth sure can get away from ya...
Shot in monochrome mode. We've only had 2.5 inches of rain so far this month and things are growing like crazy.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
trees
,
landscape
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
Leave a Comment
