Elephantopus tomentosus leaves...

Someone expressed an interest in seeing what the plant leaves looked like. Shot in monochrome mode. More info here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=509 and previous shots here - https://365project.org/marlboromaam/tags/elephantopus-tomentosus
@corinnec Here are the leaves you asked about a while ago. =)
August 11th, 2023  
