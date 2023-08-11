Previous
Mockernut leaves... by marlboromaam
Photo 1220

Mockernut leaves...

By far the biggest leaves around here. Shot in monochrome mode.

Mockernut is a type of hickory tree. The nuts aren't fit for human consumption, but the squirrels like them a lot.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
334% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise