Previous
Photo 1220
Mockernut leaves...
By far the biggest leaves around here. Shot in monochrome mode.
Mockernut is a type of hickory tree. The nuts aren't fit for human consumption, but the squirrels like them a lot.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
0
0
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Album
Black and White
Taken
2nd August 2023 5:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
View
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
mockernut-leaves
