Come on in... by marlboromaam
Come on in...

We have a heat index of 110 in the shade today. Just imagine walking into a hot steamy sauna. The sweat starts to bead up on your skin as soon as you walk outside. I'm so ready for colder temps.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
moni kozi
The light you captured here is gorgeous!
Are such temps usual for your area? I would probably melt away

L.e. i just converted to ⁰C. 43?????????? That is hell.
August 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
@monikozi Thank you, Monica. If hell is steamy and hot - that's it! We've hit 100 or above two days this summer that I'm aware of. We've been in the high 90s the rest of the time.
August 26th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Phew that’s hot. I would be struggling.
August 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys I don't know how folks survive without AC here, but some do. I guess you can get used to it, but I can't sleep in sheets wet from sweat.
August 26th, 2023  
Dawn ace
I wouldn’t like that either
August 26th, 2023  
Mags ace
@Dawn Not much fun, but the younger people around here complain when it gets below 50. LOL!
August 26th, 2023  
