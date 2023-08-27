Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1236
Come on in...
We have a heat index of 110 in the shade today. Just imagine walking into a hot steamy sauna. The sweat starts to bead up on your skin as soon as you walk outside. I'm so ready for colder temps.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5155
photos
140
followers
120
following
338% complete
View this month »
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
Latest from all albums
1587
1233
1588
1234
1589
1235
1590
1236
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
6
Album
Black and White
Taken
12th August 2023 6:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
landscape
,
shade
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
sun-flare
,
on1-raw-2023
moni kozi
The light you captured here is gorgeous!
Are such temps usual for your area? I would probably melt away
L.e. i just converted to ⁰C. 43?????????? That is hell.
August 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
@monikozi
Thank you, Monica. If hell is steamy and hot - that's it! We've hit 100 or above two days this summer that I'm aware of. We've been in the high 90s the rest of the time.
August 26th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Phew that’s hot. I would be struggling.
August 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
I don't know how folks survive without AC here, but some do. I guess you can get used to it, but I can't sleep in sheets wet from sweat.
August 26th, 2023
Dawn
ace
I wouldn’t like that either
August 26th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Not much fun, but the younger people around here complain when it gets below 50. LOL!
August 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Are such temps usual for your area? I would probably melt away
L.e. i just converted to ⁰C. 43?????????? That is hell.