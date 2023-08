It's a tradition - with a twist...

Shot in monochrome mode. It is an old southern tradition to have beautiful ferns in hanging planters and pots on a cool and shady front porch. Well, my front porch gets the brunt of the hot summer sun - no beautiful sword ferns can survive the heat and direct sunlight. So, I asked a plant expert several years ago what I could do instead... He said asparagus ferns can survive the hot summer sun as long as they get plenty of water, and it's been my tradition ever since. =)