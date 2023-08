Abstract 8...

Uploading early since they're calling for thunderstorms this afternoon and we need the rain. This "whirlygig-thingamajig" is supposed to keep flying insects away. Was in Wally World on the "as seen on TV" isle. I thought I'd give it a try for mosquitos on those cooler mornings when Will and I can enjoy sitting and playing on the deck. It seems to work pretty good. Requires two double A batteries or USB power source. Was a bargain for what it does!