Previous
Photo 1238
Small front porches...
Shot in monochrome mode. A much bigger space on the back deck. My images really have been less than par for a long while. It's been too hot to spend much time outside shooting.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
9
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5159
photos
141
followers
120
following
Tags
b&w
,
home
,
trees
,
woods
,
house
,
landscape
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-raw-2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Such a pretty entrance
August 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you, Renee.
August 28th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
This is a lovely house and the picture is great in B&W, it really focuses our eyes to the house.
August 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
August 28th, 2023
Bucktree
ace
Your house has very nice appeal. The covered porch, dormer window and chimney and framed by the trees make this a fabulous composition.
August 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely looking home and nice composition
August 28th, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thank you, Dawn.
August 28th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
you have a beautiful home Mags , stay cool
August 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a pretty property.
August 28th, 2023
