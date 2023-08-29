Previous
Small front porches... by marlboromaam
Photo 1238

Small front porches...

Shot in monochrome mode. A much bigger space on the back deck. My images really have been less than par for a long while. It's been too hot to spend much time outside shooting.
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
339% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Such a pretty entrance
August 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
@rensala Thank you, Renee.
August 28th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
This is a lovely house and the picture is great in B&W, it really focuses our eyes to the house.
August 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
August 28th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Your house has very nice appeal. The covered porch, dormer window and chimney and framed by the trees make this a fabulous composition.
August 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely looking home and nice composition
August 28th, 2023  
Mags ace
@Dawn Thank you, Dawn.
August 28th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
you have a beautiful home Mags , stay cool
August 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a pretty property.
August 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise