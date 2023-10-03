Sign up
Previous
Photo 1273
Leaf composite...
A leaf capture shot in monochrome mode (no conversion), doubled and flipped in On1, with a light brush added in layers. It's like a Rorschach image.
The composite challenge needs more entries, please! Link is here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48415/59th-composite-challenge
tag is composite-59 See if you can get one or two in for Jackie before or by 10/7.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
30th September 2023 4:09am
Privacy
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
composite
,
on1-layers
,
on1-raw-2023
,
composite-59
,
on1-brush
Susan Wakely
ace
An interesting effect.
October 2nd, 2023
