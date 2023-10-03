Previous
Leaf composite... by marlboromaam
Leaf composite...

A leaf capture shot in monochrome mode (no conversion), doubled and flipped in On1, with a light brush added in layers. It's like a Rorschach image.

The composite challenge needs more entries, please! Link is here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48415/59th-composite-challenge tag is composite-59 See if you can get one or two in for Jackie before or by 10/7.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Susan Wakely ace
An interesting effect.
October 2nd, 2023  
