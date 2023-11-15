Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1316
The leaves are gathering...
On the drive and make a delicate crunchy sound when my tires roll over them. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5316
photos
146
followers
118
following
360% complete
View this month »
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
1314
1315
1316
Latest from all albums
1667
1313
1668
1314
1669
1315
1670
1316
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
9th November 2023 10:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
driveway
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-raw-2023
amyK
ace
Nice shot of your blanket of leaves
November 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close