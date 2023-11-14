Sign up
Previous
Photo 1315
My rough and tumble little guy...
Will played long and hard outside this morning in a friend's fenced backyard. He was tired when we got back home and napped all afternoon. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
14th November 2023
14th Nov 23
6
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5314
photos
146
followers
118
following
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
on1-raw-2023
,
fur-child
Larry Steager
ace
Handsome
November 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thank you, Larry.
November 14th, 2023
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous
November 14th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a happy smile!
November 14th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful. Especially in black and white.
November 14th, 2023
Mags
ace
@onewing
Thank you, Babs. =)
@ljmanning
Thank you very much, Laura.
@johnfalconer
Thank you, John.
November 14th, 2023
