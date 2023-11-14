Previous
My rough and tumble little guy... by marlboromaam
Photo 1315

My rough and tumble little guy...

Will played long and hard outside this morning in a friend's fenced backyard. He was tired when we got back home and napped all afternoon. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Larry Steager
Handsome
November 14th, 2023  
Mags
@larrysphotos Thank you, Larry.
November 14th, 2023  
Babs
He is gorgeous
November 14th, 2023  
LManning (Laura)
What a happy smile!
November 14th, 2023  
John Falconer
Beautiful. Especially in black and white.
November 14th, 2023  
Mags
@onewing Thank you, Babs. =)

@ljmanning Thank you very much, Laura.

@johnfalconer Thank you, John.
November 14th, 2023  
