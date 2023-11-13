Sign up
Photo 1314
Even in black and white...
The mockernut leaves stand out. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
13th November 2023
13th Nov 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5312
photos
146
followers
118
following
360% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
9th November 2023 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-raw-2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice bw
November 13th, 2023
Mags
ace
@joansmor
Thank you, Joan.
November 13th, 2023
