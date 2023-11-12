Sign up
Photo 1313
Me too!
Down on the ground with the leaves - that is. BOB if you care to click through. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
3
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5310
photos
146
followers
118
following
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
9th November 2023 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
fallen-leaves
,
maple-leaves
,
on1-raw-2023
Babs
ace
It looks lovely on black.
November 12th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
The details are tack sharp.
Did Will have to help you get up? LOL.
November 12th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice DOF, beautiful B&W.
November 12th, 2023
