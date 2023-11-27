Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1328
The squirrels won't go hungry...
There's a bumper crop of cones in the surviving loblolly pines. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5340
photos
147
followers
118
following
363% complete
View this month »
1321
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
Latest from all albums
1679
1325
1680
1326
1681
1327
1328
1682
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
9th November 2023 9:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
clouds
,
fall
,
autumn
,
cones
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
pine-cones
,
pine-tree
,
loblolly
,
tree-top
Danette Thompson
ace
A bumper crop for sure
November 27th, 2023
Mags
ace
@danette
LOL! I'll be picking up these cones when they fall.
November 27th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close