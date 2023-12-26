Sign up
Previous
Photo 1357
Prickly holly...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Some holly bushes are more prickly than others.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
3
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5398
photos
142
followers
118
following
371% complete
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1708
1354
1709
1355
1710
1356
1711
1357
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
16th December 2023 8:44am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
holly
,
shrub
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
Danette Thompson
ace
Nicely captured
December 26th, 2023
Annie D
ace
I love the curves and points
December 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
Great close up and shapes.
December 26th, 2023
