Previous
Prickly holly... by marlboromaam
Photo 1357

Prickly holly...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Some holly bushes are more prickly than others.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
371% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Nicely captured
December 26th, 2023  
Annie D ace
I love the curves and points
December 26th, 2023  
Diana ace
Great close up and shapes.
December 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise