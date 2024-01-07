Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1369
Woodpecker romance...
I would have liked to have seen the architect of this near perfect heart. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5423
photos
144
followers
119
following
375% complete
View this month »
1362
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
Latest from all albums
1720
1366
1721
1367
1722
1368
1723
1369
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
5th January 2024 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
winter
,
heart
,
lichen
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
green-shield-lichen
,
woodpecker-heart
Diana
ace
Fabulous close up of these amazing textures, lovely presentation too.
January 7th, 2024
Krista Marson
ace
hope it got some good bugs out of it!
January 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close