Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1403
Pawtrait poses...
Will is not always willing to have his pawtrait made. Phone shot converted to b&w in On1 with a touch of angel glow added.
Thought for the day - "I just got a present labeled, “From Mom and Dad,” and I know darn well that Dad has no idea what’s inside." In an email from a friend.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5521
photos
145
followers
120
following
384% complete
View this month »
1396
1397
1398
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
Latest from all albums
1754
1400
1755
1401
1756
1402
1757
1403
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
1st February 2024 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
phoneography
,
rough-collie
,
will-connor
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful soft pawtrait of your handsome fella!
February 10th, 2024
moni kozi
(P)aaawwwww!!!!
February 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close