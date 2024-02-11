Sign up
Previous
Photo 1404
On the dark side...
A tangle of trees, vines, and a little spooky too. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
Thought for the day - "Still trying to get my head around the fact that “Take Out” can mean food, dating, or murder." In an email from a friend.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
Black and White
Taken
2nd February 2024 4:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
winter
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintertime
,
fence-line
KV
ace
That is quite some growth on the tree on the right side… I agree that it is dark and spooky.
February 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, KV. I think that's where a limb was cut off or broke off a few decades ago. It's a huge old Spanish oak tree.
February 11th, 2024
Cathy Donohoue
ace
It is spooky. Well shot.
February 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
@cdonohoue
Thank you, Cathy.
February 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
It sure looks very mysterious there.
February 11th, 2024
