On the dark side... by marlboromaam
Photo 1404

On the dark side...

A tangle of trees, vines, and a little spooky too. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.

Thought for the day - "Still trying to get my head around the fact that “Take Out” can mean food, dating, or murder." In an email from a friend.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
384% complete

Photo Details

KV ace
That is quite some growth on the tree on the right side… I agree that it is dark and spooky.
February 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
@kvphoto Thank you, KV. I think that's where a limb was cut off or broke off a few decades ago. It's a huge old Spanish oak tree.
February 11th, 2024  
Cathy Donohoue ace
It is spooky. Well shot.
February 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
@cdonohoue Thank you, Cathy.
February 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
It sure looks very mysterious there.
February 11th, 2024  
