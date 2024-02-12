Sign up
Previous
Photo 1405
Rose...
Converted to b&w in On1.
Thought for the day - "You know you’re over 50 when you have “upstairs ibuprofen” and “downstairs ibuprofen”." In an email from a friend.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
2nd February 2024 12:29pm
Tags
b&w
flower
macro
bloom
rose
black-and-white
black&white
Linda Godwin
Lovely details in the roll out petals, the shadows enhance it nicely.
February 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
Thank you, Linda.
February 12th, 2024
