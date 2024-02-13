Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1406
Soft light...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Border added in On1.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
5527
photos
145
followers
120
following
385% complete
View this month »
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
Latest from all albums
1757
1403
1758
1404
1759
1405
1760
1406
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
2nd February 2024 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
intimate-landscape
,
on1-border
KV
ace
The border does a great job of framing this and bringing out the rich blacks in the scene.
February 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you, KV!
February 13th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Nice depth in this image. The border does seems to help
February 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Love the silvery tones
February 13th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close