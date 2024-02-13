Previous
Soft light... by marlboromaam
Soft light...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Border added in On1.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
KV ace
The border does a great job of framing this and bringing out the rich blacks in the scene.
February 13th, 2024  
Mags ace
@kvphoto Thank you, KV!
February 13th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Nice depth in this image. The border does seems to help
February 13th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Love the silvery tones
February 13th, 2024  
