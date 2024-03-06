Previous
Morning shadows... by marlboromaam
Morning shadows...

Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. Filler today - shot the end of January.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w capture.
March 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
@wh2021 Thank you.
March 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice light through the trees.
March 5th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely bw
March 5th, 2024  
