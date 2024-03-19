Previous
Modesty... by marlboromaam
Photo 1441

Modesty...

That's what I'm calling her. Another one from my late mom's back yard, going in my front yard. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. I blurred the background, added some texture and a border in On1.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

