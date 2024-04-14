Previous
Andrew in his new location... by marlboromaam
Photo 1467

Andrew in his new location...

Under the smaller Kwanzan (Japanese) cherry tree. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. I decided to name him after my granddad. =)

I'm looking for a small pot to put under his arm where the hole is located. I thought a native fern might grow in it.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

