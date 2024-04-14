Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1467
Andrew in his new location...
Under the smaller Kwanzan (Japanese) cherry tree. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. I decided to name him after my granddad. =)
I'm looking for a small pot to put under his arm where the hole is located. I thought a native fern might grow in it.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5680
photos
143
followers
101
following
401% complete
View this month »
1460
1461
1462
1463
1464
1465
1466
1467
Latest from all albums
1818
1464
1819
1465
1820
1466
1821
1467
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
31st March 2024 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
statue
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
yard-art
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close