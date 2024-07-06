Sign up
Previous
Photo 1550
Gardenia bushes...
They did pretty well this year. Converted to b&w with frame added in On1.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5907
photos
141
followers
100
following
Tags
b&w
,
blooms
,
flowers
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
blossoms
,
springtime
,
gardenia-bushes
KV
ace
Beautiful composition and so nicely edited… love the tonal range too.
July 6th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely in b&w, must have a gorgeous smell
July 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
@kvphoto
Thank you very much, KV.
@rensala
Thank you, Renee. Their scent is very nice. =)
July 6th, 2024
@rensala Thank you, Renee. Their scent is very nice. =)