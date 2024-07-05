Previous
Imagine my delight... by marlboromaam
Imagine my delight...

After several attempts to grow Queen Anne's Lace from seed in different spots all over the yard... One pops up underneath the bird feeders. I was very happy to find it. =) Converted to b&w with frame added in On1.
@marlboromaam
Photo Details

winghong_ho
Lovely b&w capture.
July 5th, 2024  
