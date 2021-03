Vicia lathyroides or the common name is Spring Vetch. So tiny, it's hard to get a good focus on the little blossoms. The pea-like blooms are a little bigger than a pin head. Non-native from Europe in the fabaceae family of plants. Documented growing wild in the Carolinas and Georgia. More info on this little wildflower here - http://namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3480